Redcentric (LON:RCN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $116.52

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 116.52 ($1.38) and traded as low as GBX 112.50 ($1.33). Redcentric shares last traded at GBX 114.50 ($1.35), with a volume of 11,962 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £174.90 million and a PE ratio of 2,862.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 112.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 116.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.85.

In other Redcentric news, insider Peter Brotherton sold 379,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.22), for a total value of £390,645.01 ($461,919.13).

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services for public and private sector in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network (WAN), local area network, managed WAN, secure remote access, and managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of cloud consultancy and migration, infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation, data backup, managed Microsoft 365, disaster recovery, platform as a service, and virtual desktop services.

