RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.82

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.82 and traded as low as $0.46. RedHill Biopharma shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 754,894 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
RedHill Biopharma Trading Down 9.3 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.81.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
RedHill Biopharma Company Profile
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RedHill Biopharma (RDHL)
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.