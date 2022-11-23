RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.82

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.82 and traded as low as $0.46. RedHill Biopharma shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 754,894 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

RedHill Biopharma Trading Down 9.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 0.7% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,950,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 14,413 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 21.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,045,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 183,225 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $324,000. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 367,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 49,023 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 56,178 shares during the period. 7.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.