Relay Token Self Reported Market Cap Hits $3.17 Billion (RELAY)

Relay Token (RELAY) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. Relay Token has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and $2.21 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Relay Token has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Relay Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000721 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Relay Token Token Profile

Relay Token launched on August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Relay Token is medium.com/@relay_chain. The official website for Relay Token is www.relaychain.com.

Relay Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world's leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

