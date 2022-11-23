Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Trading Down 6.2%

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) fell 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.10 and last traded at $16.10. 2,659 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 189,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.16.

A number of research firms recently commented on RPTX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repare Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $673.88 million, a P/E ratio of -23.42 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPTX. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Bpifrance SA acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

