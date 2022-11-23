Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $12,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 123.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 27.3% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 21,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 10.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 15.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,192,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,079,000 after purchasing an additional 295,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.12. The stock had a trading volume of 11,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,199. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $149.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

A number of research analysts have commented on RSG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

