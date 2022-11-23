Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Real Matters (REAL)

Real Matters (TSE: REAL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/17/2022 – Real Matters had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/17/2022 – Real Matters had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$4.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/17/2022 – Real Matters had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$4.50.

11/17/2022 – Real Matters had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$4.75 to C$4.00.

Real Matters stock opened at C$4.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of C$311.13 million and a P/E ratio of 26.75. Real Matters Inc. has a one year low of C$3.93 and a one year high of C$8.87.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

