Research Analysts Set Expectations for Novan, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Novan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 17th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten now expects that the company will earn ($1.57) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.58). The consensus estimate for Novan’s current full-year earnings is ($1.67) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Novan’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Novan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Novan from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Novan Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novan

NASDAQ NOVN opened at $0.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.16. Novan has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.34.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Novan in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novan in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Novan during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Novan in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Novan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. 15.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novan

Novan, Inc, a medical dermatology company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutic products for skin diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

Featured Articles

