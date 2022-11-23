REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on REV Group to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.42.

REV Group Price Performance

REV Group stock opened at $14.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.90. The stock has a market cap of $833.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.74 and a beta of 1.97. REV Group has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $17.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

REV Group Dividend Announcement

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $594.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.62 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that REV Group will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 181.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REV Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REVG. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in REV Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,028,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,983,000 after buying an additional 412,594 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in REV Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,177,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,176,000 after buying an additional 214,781 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in REV Group by 32.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 791,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 195,632 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in REV Group by 563.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in REV Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,222,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after purchasing an additional 186,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

About REV Group

(Get Rating)

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

Further Reading

