Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) PT Set at €225.00 by Warburg Research

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €225.00 ($229.59) price target by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.87% from the company’s current price.
Rheinmetall Stock Performance
Shares of RHM stock traded up €13.10 ($13.37) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €199.35 ($203.42). 284,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is €159.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is €177.09. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.63. Rheinmetall has a 1 year low of €76.30 ($77.86) and a 1 year high of €227.90 ($232.55).
About Rheinmetall
