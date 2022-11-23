Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) PT Set at €225.00 by Warburg Research

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €225.00 ($229.59) price target by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.87% from the company’s current price.

Rheinmetall Stock Performance

Shares of RHM stock traded up €13.10 ($13.37) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €199.35 ($203.42). 284,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is €159.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is €177.09. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.63. Rheinmetall has a 1 year low of €76.30 ($77.86) and a 1 year high of €227.90 ($232.55).

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

