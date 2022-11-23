Rhumbline Advisers Buys 35,462 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,462 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of CrowdStrike worth $36,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,751,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at $163,208,436.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,011 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,689 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.2 %

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.23.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $135.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $242.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.39.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.