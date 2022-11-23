Rhumbline Advisers Buys 67,893 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 656,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,893 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of Edison International worth $41,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.5% in the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 32,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Edison International by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Edison International by 1.0% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 17,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $62.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.73. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.45 and a 52 week high of $73.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.05.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.15%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EIX shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Edison International to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

