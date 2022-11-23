Rhumbline Advisers Has $46.22 Million Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,784 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of Extra Space Storage worth $46,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXR. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $148,793,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,119,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,874,884,000 after purchasing an additional 612,842 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,322,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,589,514,000 after purchasing an additional 388,156 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,145,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $875,324,000 after purchasing an additional 381,282 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,086,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,077,000 after purchasing an additional 352,913 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $156.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.84. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.78 and a 12-month high of $228.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.52.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.08%.

EXR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.89.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

