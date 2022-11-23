Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 18,020 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,020 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $42,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LH. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,720,017.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $236.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $220.80 and a 200 day moving average of $234.46. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $200.32 and a 52 week high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 15.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LH. Argus cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.13.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Further Reading

