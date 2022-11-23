Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,033 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $35,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,011,000 after buying an additional 14,820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth about $2,207,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.6% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 22.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $1,833,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,332,202.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

RS opened at $212.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.35. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $145.79 and a twelve month high of $213.37.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.69 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 11.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RS. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $218.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.40.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

