Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Shares Gap Down to $33.03

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.03, but opened at $31.84. Riley Exploration Permian shares last traded at $32.88, with a volume of 139 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Riley Exploration Permian from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

Riley Exploration Permian Trading Down 3.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.76. The company has a market cap of $633.46 million, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Riley Exploration Permian Increases Dividend

Riley Exploration Permian ( NYSE:REPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $88.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.00 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 39.10%. Analysts forecast that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Riley Exploration Permian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 5,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $143,750.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,888.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin purchased 3,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.46 per share, for a total transaction of $55,371.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,769,766 shares in the company, valued at $29,130,348.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 5,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $143,750.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,866,888.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 39,552 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,973 and have sold 51,183 shares valued at $1,255,724. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 248.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,332,000 after acquiring an additional 379,047 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 8.1% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 373,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after buying an additional 27,948 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 106.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after buying an additional 125,164 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 213,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after buying an additional 6,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the third quarter worth approximately $3,556,000. Institutional investors own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.