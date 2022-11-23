Riverside Resources (CVE:RRI) Trading Down 8.7%

Shares of Riverside Resources Inc. (CVE:RRI – Get Rating) dropped 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 44,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 59,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Riverside Resources Trading Down 8.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.82 million and a PE ratio of -115.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.13.

About Riverside Resources

(Get Rating)

Riverside Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of exploration and evaluation assets in North America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Oakes, High Lake Greenstone Belt, Longrose, Pichette, and Kenora projects located in Canada; and the La Silla, Sandy, Tajitos, and Ariel projects located in Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Riverside Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverside Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.