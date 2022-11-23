Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Craig Donato Sells 7,674 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) insider Craig Donato sold 7,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $231,294.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,161,267 shares in the company, valued at $35,000,587.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Craig Donato also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Roblox alerts:

On Tuesday, November 15th, Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $74,620.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $82,420.00.

On Thursday, September 15th, Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $88,760.00.

Roblox Price Performance

RBLX traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.00. 11,782,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,907,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.57. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $137.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

RBLX has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Roblox to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 412.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth about $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 900.0% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.