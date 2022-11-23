Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Craig Donato Sells 7,674 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) insider Craig Donato sold 7,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $231,294.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,161,267 shares in the company, valued at $35,000,587.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Craig Donato also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 15th, Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $74,620.00.
- On Monday, October 17th, Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $82,420.00.
- On Thursday, September 15th, Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $88,760.00.
RBLX traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.00. 11,782,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,907,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.57. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $137.71.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 412.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth about $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 900.0% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
