Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.30.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ross Stores from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $115.27 on Friday. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $115.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ross Stores

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $345,553,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 34.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,597,230 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $596,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,931 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,702,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $962,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,174 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,686,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $437,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,790 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter worth $118,218,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

