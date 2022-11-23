Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Price Target to €43.00

Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €38.00 ($38.78) to €43.00 ($43.88) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:CLNXF traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.60. 967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,100. Cellnex Telecom has a 12 month low of $28.06 and a 12 month high of $59.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.57.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

