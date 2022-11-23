Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Price Target to €43.00

Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €38.00 ($38.78) to €43.00 ($43.88) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Cellnex Telecom Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CLNXF traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.60. 967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,100. Cellnex Telecom has a 12 month low of $28.06 and a 12 month high of $59.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.57.
About Cellnex Telecom
Featured Articles
