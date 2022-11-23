Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Evogene (TSE:EVGN) to Sector Perform

Evogene (TSE:EVGN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$3.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$5.00.

Separately, Pi Financial cut their price objective on Evogene from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Evogene Price Performance

About Evogene

(Get Rating)

See Also

Evogene is a leading computational biology company focused on revolutionizing product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its broadly applicable Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through the power of Big Data and Artificial Intelligence, has been designed to computationally discover and guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules and genetic elements.

