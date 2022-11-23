Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE:RGT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.58

Shares of Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.58 and traded as high as $9.12. Royce Global Value Trust shares last traded at $9.12, with a volume of 12,378 shares changing hands.

Royce Global Value Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGT. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royce Global Value Trust in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Royce Global Value Trust in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 1,398.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 18,562 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 360.2% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 32,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 25,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 202.5% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 61,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 41,444 shares during the last quarter.

Royce Global Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

