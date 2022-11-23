RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RPM. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in RPM International by 7.1% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 608,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,519,000 after buying an additional 40,198 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in RPM International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 563,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its stake in RPM International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 412,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in RPM International by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 334,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,314,000 after purchasing an additional 14,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its stake in RPM International by 9,901.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 319,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on RPM International to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on RPM International from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RPM International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

RPM International Trading Up 1.8 %

In other RPM International news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $42,920.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,270.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 477 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $42,920.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,270.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 65,000 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $6,019,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,295,375.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPM International stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,319. RPM International Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.56 and a 12 month high of $102.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.09 and a 200 day moving average of $88.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

RPM International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

About RPM International

(Get Rating)

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Stories

