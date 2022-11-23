Russel Metals Inc. (RUS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 25th

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUSGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 25th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th.

Russel Metals Price Performance

Shares of TSE:RUS opened at C$29.14 on Wednesday. Russel Metals has a twelve month low of C$23.80 and a twelve month high of C$36.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$27.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$27.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.05. The company has a market cap of C$1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 4.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Russel Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Russel Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.50 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Russel Metals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.71.

About Russel Metals

(Get Rating)

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Russel Metals (TSE:RUS)

