Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) CEO Purchases $11,054,549.24 in Stock

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) CEO Patrick G. Ryan purchased 285,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.78 per share, for a total transaction of $11,054,549.24. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,415,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,800,147.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

Shares of Ryan Specialty stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,195,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,408. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.13 and a one year high of $46.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.15 and a beta of 0.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on RYAN. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ryan Specialty

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,602,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,160,000 after purchasing an additional 200,536 shares during the last quarter. 26.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

