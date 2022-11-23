Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) CEO Purchases $11,054,549.24 in Stock

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) CEO Patrick G. Ryan purchased 285,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.78 per share, for a total transaction of $11,054,549.24. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,415,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,800,147.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of Ryan Specialty stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,195,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,408. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.13 and a one year high of $46.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.15 and a beta of 0.71.
Several brokerages have recently commented on RYAN. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.
Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.
