Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.88.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBH. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Sally Beauty from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sally Beauty to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lowered Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen lowered Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sally Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBH. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the first quarter worth $45,611,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 1,747.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,857,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,714 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the third quarter worth $18,270,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the third quarter worth $10,162,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 18.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,590,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,794,000 after purchasing an additional 558,630 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Stock Performance

About Sally Beauty

SBH stock opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.29. Sally Beauty has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $21.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.48.

(Get Rating)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.