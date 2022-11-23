Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Price Target Raised to $29.00

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at HSBC from $27.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HSBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 136.93% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of SMSEY stock opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Samsonite International has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $13.42.

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. It offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

