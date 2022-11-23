Sands Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,190 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.1% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $611,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $114,202,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 3,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,369,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 876 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,714,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Alphabet to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.90.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.93. 337,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,977,080. The company has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.54. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,013. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 302,721 shares valued at $20,039,793. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

