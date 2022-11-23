Sands Capital Management LLC Acquires 460,363 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,762,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460,363 shares during the quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.77% of Chegg worth $89,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHGG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Chegg by 42.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Chegg by 79.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the second quarter valued at about $190,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Chegg Trading Up 1.2 %
NYSE CHGG traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.67. The stock had a trading volume of 8,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.98. Chegg, Inc. has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $37.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.01.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHGG. Citigroup raised their price objective on Chegg from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Chegg from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Chegg from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.
Chegg Profile
Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chegg (CHGG)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.