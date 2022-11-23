Sands Capital Management LLC Has $118.84 Million Stock Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Sands Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,471,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,838 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of NIO worth $118,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of NIO by 9.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 96,731,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,001,000 after buying an additional 7,980,518 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in NIO by 2,377.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,401,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NIO by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,061,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,730 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in NIO by 73.5% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,323,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,282 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in NIO by 20.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,128,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NIO. Citigroup decreased their target price on NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on NIO from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group cut NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on NIO from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.96.

NIO stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.55. 1,209,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,835,312. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.74. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $43.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 32.66% and a negative net margin of 24.94%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

