Sands Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,209,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,111 shares during the period. Aptiv accounts for about 1.6% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sands Capital Management LLC owned 1.92% of Aptiv worth $464,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 82.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 147.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 122.9% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 94.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Price Performance

Aptiv stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.48. 8,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,133,548. The company has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.62. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $176.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $586,320.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,713,999.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on Aptiv to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Aptiv from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.67.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

Featured Stories

