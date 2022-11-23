Sands Capital Management LLC Purchases 24,150 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,657,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,150 shares during the quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $240,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its position in Okta by 5,021.3% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 541,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,780,000 after acquiring an additional 531,153 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Okta during the first quarter worth $69,245,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Okta by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 800,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,338,000 after buying an additional 354,934 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Okta by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,506,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,994,000 after buying an additional 264,423 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,183,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,697,000 after buying an additional 248,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $920,530.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,797 shares of company stock worth $3,359,843. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta Price Performance

NASDAQ OKTA traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $48.91. 35,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,265,068. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $244.18. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.88.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. Okta had a negative net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Okta to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.03.

Okta Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

