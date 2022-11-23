Sands Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Sands Capital Management LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $9,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,725,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,887,000 after purchasing an additional 579,672 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,975,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715,164 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 7,442,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000,000 after purchasing an additional 97,463 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,441,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,407,000 after purchasing an additional 127,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,800,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,801,000 after buying an additional 17,850 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:INDA traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.90. 1,322,026 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.16 and its 200-day moving average is $41.69. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21.

