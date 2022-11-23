Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.41-$1.51 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.99 billion.

Sanmina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $66.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Sanmina has a 12 month low of $35.36 and a 12 month high of $69.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SANM shares. Sidoti raised Sanmina from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Sanmina to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sanmina to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sanmina from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Sanmina

In other Sanmina news, Director John Goldsberry sold 8,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $566,607.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,371.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Sanmina news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $212,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John Goldsberry sold 8,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $566,607.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,371.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 2nd quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

