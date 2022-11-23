Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.41-$1.51 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.99 billion.
Sanmina Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $66.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Sanmina has a 12 month low of $35.36 and a 12 month high of $69.28.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SANM shares. Sidoti raised Sanmina from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Sanmina to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sanmina to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sanmina from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Sanmina
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 2nd quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sanmina Company Profile
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sanmina (SANM)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.