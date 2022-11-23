Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Bought by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sanofi by 14.9% in the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 7,648 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.1% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 38,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 48,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 21.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNY has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($91.84) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from €120.00 ($122.45) to €89.00 ($90.82) in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sanofi from €112.00 ($114.29) to €93.00 ($94.90) in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.88.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Sanofi Company Profile

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $45.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.59. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.34.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Further Reading

