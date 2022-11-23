Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.85

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.85 and traded as high as $3.05. Sappi shares last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 1,478 shares changing hands.

Sappi Stock Up 7.1 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.14. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

About Sappi

Sappi Limited provides materials made from woodfiber-based renewable resources in Europe, North America, and South Africa. The company offers dissolving pulp; graphic papers; packaging and specialty papers, including flexible packaging papers, label papers, functional paper packaging products, containerboards, paperboards, silicone base papers, dye sublimation papers, and inkjet papers; and casting and release papers.

