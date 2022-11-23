SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Raised to $334.00 at Raymond James

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $308.00 to $334.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.58% from the company’s previous close.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $408.00 to $346.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $345.47.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $294.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $277.94 and its 200 day moving average is $310.29. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $236.20 and a 1 year high of $391.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.26 and a beta of 0.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SBA Communications

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $675.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.42 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 71.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 131.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 52.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.