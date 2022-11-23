Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Holdings Raised by Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF makes up about 3.8% of Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $5,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 83.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2,833.3% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,303.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $49.41. The stock had a trading volume of 114 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,025. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.35 and a fifty-two week high of $56.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.39.

