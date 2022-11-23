Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $5,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,658,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 157.4% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 507.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHM opened at $68.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.21. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $81.90.

