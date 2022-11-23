Scotiabank Trims Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Target Price to C$24.00

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PXT. Haywood Securities lowered their target price on Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Parex Resources from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Parex Resources from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

Parex Resources Stock Performance

PXT stock traded down C$0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$19.13. The stock had a trading volume of 142,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,216. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66. Parex Resources has a 52 week low of C$18.20 and a 52 week high of C$30.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parex Resources

Parex Resources Company Profile

In other news, Director G.R. (Bob) Mac Dougall bought 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$20.84 per share, with a total value of C$50,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$357,155.92. In other news, Director G.R. (Bob) Mac Dougall bought 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$20.84 per share, with a total value of C$50,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$357,155.92. Also, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$21.07 per share, with a total value of C$158,007.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,079,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,742,031.78. Insiders acquired 10,921 shares of company stock valued at $228,075 in the last 90 days.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

