Scottish American Investment (LON:SAIN) Trading 0.2% Higher

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 518 ($6.13) and last traded at GBX 518 ($6.13). 230,541 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 196,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 517 ($6.11).

Scottish American Investment Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 479.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 479.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £913.24 million and a PE ratio of 551.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87.

Scottish American Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a GBX 3.50 ($0.04) dividend. This is an increase from Scottish American Investment’s previous dividend of $3.40. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Scottish American Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

About Scottish American Investment

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

