Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS Acquires Shares of 87,500 Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW)

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 87,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 21.1% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 438,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 76,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 108.7% in the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 977,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 509,151 shares during the last quarter.

Aurora Innovation Trading Down 6.2 %

NASDAQ:AUROW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,779. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average is $0.45. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $4.36.

