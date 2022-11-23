Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS Purchases Shares of 29,388 DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 29,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,000. DoorDash comprises 0.1% of Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,884,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 80,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on DoorDash from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on DoorDash from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson cut their target price on DoorDash from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on DoorDash from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on DoorDash from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.30.

In other news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $2,516,178.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 370,890 shares in the company, valued at $19,816,652.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,076 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $226,381.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,792.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $2,516,178.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 370,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,816,652.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,419 shares of company stock worth $2,809,148 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

DASH stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,362,037. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $199.36. The company has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.99 and its 200-day moving average is $62.75.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.17). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

