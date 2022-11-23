Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS Takes Position in Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTA)

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,206,000. Portage Fintech Acquisition makes up about 1.2% of Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS owned approximately 6.11% of Portage Fintech Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its stake in Portage Fintech Acquisition by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 201,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 99,900 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Portage Fintech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,850,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Portage Fintech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,123,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Portage Fintech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $981,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Portage Fintech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. 46.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portage Fintech Acquisition Trading Up 0.4 %

PFTA traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $10.00. 1,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,272. Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.78.

Portage Fintech Acquisition Profile

Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or financial services ecosystem. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

