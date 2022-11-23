Severfield plc (LON:SFR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.30

Severfield plc (LON:SFR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Severfield Stock Performance

Shares of SFR stock opened at GBX 59 ($0.70) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 52.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 58.22. Severfield has a 12 month low of GBX 46.65 ($0.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 76 ($0.90). The firm has a market capitalization of £182.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,188.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94.

Get Severfield alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Severfield news, insider Rosie Toogood acquired 49,749 shares of Severfield stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of £24,874.50 ($29,412.91).

Severfield Company Profile

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, and India. The company manufactures metal decking products; plate girder sections, rectangular and/or circular apertures, optimal section profiles, and intumescent coating products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Severfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.