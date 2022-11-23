Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) Announces Dividend of GBX 42.73

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 42.73 ($0.51) per share on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Severn Trent Stock Performance

Shares of SVT opened at GBX 2,785 ($32.93) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 535.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,502.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,755.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -77.81. Severn Trent has a 52 week low of GBX 2,167.42 ($25.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,228 ($38.17).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Severn Trent to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,950 ($34.88) to GBX 2,900 ($34.29) in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Severn Trent from GBX 3,300 ($39.02) to GBX 3,000 ($35.47) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

