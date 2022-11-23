Shawn P. Ogrady Sells 20,019 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

General Mills Stock Performance

General Mills stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.78. 2,379,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,792,992. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.41 and a 52 week high of $82.97. The firm has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Mills

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,512,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,257,000 after buying an additional 3,122,049 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 162.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,130,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,694,000 after buying an additional 2,556,537 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 56,697.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 857,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,703,000 after buying an additional 856,126 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 15.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,227,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,700,000 after buying an additional 842,191 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in General Mills by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,413,000 after purchasing an additional 786,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

