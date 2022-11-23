Shore Capital Reiterates “Not Rated” Rating for Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN)

Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Zinc Media Group Stock Performance

LON:ZIN opened at GBX 87.50 ($1.03) on Monday. Zinc Media Group has a twelve month low of GBX 70 ($0.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 128 ($1.51). The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 88.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 100.35. The company has a market cap of £19.08 million and a P/E ratio of -5.54.

Zinc Media Group Company Profile

Zinc Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces television and cross-platform content in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Television and Zinc Communicate. The Television segment engages in the production of television and radio content under the Blakeway, Brook Lapping, Films of Record, Red Sauce, Supercollider, REX, and Tern brands.

