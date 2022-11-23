Shore Capital Reiterates “Not Rated” Rating for Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN)

Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Zinc Media Group Stock Performance
LON:ZIN opened at GBX 87.50 ($1.03) on Monday. Zinc Media Group has a twelve month low of GBX 70 ($0.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 128 ($1.51). The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 88.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 100.35. The company has a market cap of £19.08 million and a P/E ratio of -5.54.
Zinc Media Group Company Profile
