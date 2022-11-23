Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Shares Down 1.4%

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.62 and last traded at $3.62. Approximately 9,744 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 96,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.55.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

