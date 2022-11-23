SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
SigmaTron International Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SGMA opened at $4.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.37. SigmaTron International has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.04.
SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $105.57 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SigmaTron International
SigmaTron International Company Profile
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
