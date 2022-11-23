SingularityNET Price Hits $0.0436 (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a market cap of $49.44 million and $1.19 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.0436 or 0.00000263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,555.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00010650 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007767 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037256 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00041975 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006026 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00021591 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00234719 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000137 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,226,577,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,134,872,822 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

